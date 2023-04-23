Why Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's salary is a touchy topic in tech world

Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet is one of the most highly compensated professionals in the world. In 2022, the 50-year-old tech leader took away a whopping $226 million in compensation, which included $218 million in stock awards. Sundar Pichai's salary is a sensitive topic in the tech world which is reeling under massive layoffs and cost cutting.

