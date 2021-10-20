OPEN APP
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts, took to Twitter on Wednesday to “correct" a mistake he had made in an earlier tweet. 

Mahindra had shared a bizarre video in which a man can be seen riding pillion on a bike that has no driver. The bike can be seen to be moving at a great speed. 

This video has gone viral. 

“Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana..(sic)," wrote the Mahindra group chairman while posting it on his timeline. 

However, his followers, who usually agree with his posts, were fairly divided this time. 

A netizen said: “This is risky stunt ride we shouldn't appreciate such act with no preventive safety in place first. Would have appreciated a tweet, with the instructions to follow a safety disclaimer to not attempt such stunt withot wearing a riding gears (sic)."

“He is at such a risk though! On Indian roads, anything can pop up anytime! (sic)" wrote another. 

“Sir, You should not promote this as this is pure negligence and may cause severe accident," another person wrote. 

Following this, Mahindra changed his stance. 

“Yes, I stand corrected. Musafir hoon yaaron, na chaalak hai, na thikaana, na HELMET..(sic)," he said. 

His original post currently has over 8,500 likes and 35,09,000 views. 

 

