Sharing a post about the launch of the Mahindra electric three-wheeler Treo in Nepal, the group's chairman Anand Mahindra wrote some words of appreciation for the “all woman power team" working on the project.

The conversation started with a tweet by Suman Mishra, the CEO of Mahindra Electric.

Mishra retweeted a post about the launch and wrote: “Launching the treo in Nepal with an all woman power team with Hon’ble cabinet Minister for energy Pumpha Bhushal, Susan Vaidya Shrestha, Kalpana Dhamala (ex Science and Technology Minister) and Swastima Khadka (sic)," tagging Anand Mahindra and other stakeholders.

Mahindra in turn retweeted this and wrote: “Looks like Woman power=Renewable Energy! That’s an electrifying thought (sic)."

This comes as Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, on Tuesday said it has launched its electric three-wheeler Treo in Nepal priced at Nepalese rupee 8.4 lakh (around ₹5.40 lakh).

The lithium-ion-powered Treo is being imported to Nepal through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) form and is being manufactured at Mahindra's Bengaluru facility in India, Mahindra group said in a statement.

The company has introduced the Treo 'soft top' variant in the country and bookings for the same have started in select areas of southern Nepal's Terai region, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Mishra had said, "Nepal is a fast-developing economy, with eco-friendliness as well as long term sustainability on its agenda. With the Nepal government promoting electric vehicles the time is just right for us to launch our range of electric three-wheelers here."

Agni Energy, Mahindra's authorised EV distributor, will sell the Treo in Nepal.

