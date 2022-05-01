Nandan Nilekani has been praised by Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, for the ONDC project. He wrote on Twitter, ‘We are on the cusp of a world beating retail revolution. It will democratize e-commerce, free us from the domination of a few giants and empower millions of small shop owners. We all should support this. Bravo Nandan Nilekani and Narendra Modi.’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}