Industrialist Anand Mahindra , who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his admiration for the ‘more with less’ capabilities of Indians.

He posted a video of a unique vehicular innovation from Maharashtra, where a two-wheeler mechanism was used to make a four-wheeler jeep-like structure.

“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille," Mahindra captioned the video.

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

Following this, one of his followers provided some explanation of the people featured in the video.

“This guy is from Maharashtra, has developed a four-wheeler from scrap, fabricated steering mechanism which is difficult to learn for undergrad engineers. And the most interesting thing is that the vehicle is left-hand drive. All of this he did in just 60000 rupees investment (sic)," he said.

This guy is from Maharashtra, has developed a four-wheeler from scrap, fabricated steering mechanism which is difficult to learn for undergrad engineers. And the most interesting thing is that the vehicle is left-hand drive. All of this he did in just 60000 rupees investment.🙏👨‍🔧 — Ruturaj Umaranikar (@RUmaranikar) December 21, 2021

Another person shared a longer version of the video in replies.

Sir Watch complete video.. He is explaining everything pic.twitter.com/ftf2aIEcR4 — Tejas (@tejascrown) December 21, 2021

Several Twitter users then started sharing some instances where vehicles have been re-designed to serve multiple purposes.

“See what they have done to Bajaj Discover. New discovery made with Discover. Location: Jogbani,Bihar (near Nepal border) (sic)," wrote one person.

See what they have done to Bajaj https://t.co/MEWB3dM2Rg discovery made with Discover.Location:Jogbani,Bihar (near Nepal border) pic.twitter.com/vCjLnkFpjo — Agrawal Rishi (@AgrawalRishi1) December 21, 2021

“Ingenuity at its best !! Even the driving position is as per his convenience and not regulations (sic)," said another person.

Another Twitter user said: “True. Innovative and Imaginative. Looks impressive too. Rural India da jabab nahi (sic)."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.