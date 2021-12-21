This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra posted a video of a unique vehicular innovation from Maharashtra, where a two-wheeler mechanism was used to make a four-wheeler jeep-like structure
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his admiration for the ‘more with less’ capabilities of Indians.
He posted a video of a unique vehicular innovation from Maharashtra, where a two-wheeler mechanism was used to make a four-wheeler jeep-like structure.
“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille," Mahindra captioned the video.
Following this, one of his followers provided some explanation of the people featured in the video.
“This guy is from Maharashtra, has developed a four-wheeler from scrap, fabricated steering mechanism which is difficult to learn for undergrad engineers. And the most interesting thing is that the vehicle is left-hand drive. All of this he did in just 60000 rupees investment (sic)," he said.
Another person shared a longer version of the video in replies.