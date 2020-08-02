Why antitrust is a jumbo Indian problem

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the statutory body mandated to regulate anti-competitive activity in the country. Based on the Competition Act 2002, the CCI’s stated objectives are to promote and sustain competition in markets, while protecting the interests of consumers and ensuring freedom of trade to all market participants. The CCI started full-fledged operations in 2010, following the repealing of the Monopoly and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, which was in force from 1969 to 2009. Since its inception, till 31 March 2019, the CCI has noted 1008 instances of ‘anti-trust’ matters, meaning, instances of anti-competitive practices. Over 20% of these cases have been in the real estate sector, followed by automobiles at 10%. In the year 2018-19 alone, the CCI received 68 cases related to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position. It passed prima facie orders in 65 of these cases and completed investigation in 51 instances and imposed penalties to the tune of ₹357.85 crore. However, merely ₹1.41 crore was actually realized as on 31 March 2019. This is because most of the orders of the CCI are under appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) or under challenge in the high courts or the Supreme Court.