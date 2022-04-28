Why the fuel taxes are a bone of contention

Taxes on fuel are an easy source of revenue to bridge budgetary gaps. After the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic in FY21, 22 states and Union territories raised duties on petrol and diesel to mobilize revenue, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report. After the Centre cut excise duty last November, 21 states and Union territories reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. However, the opposition-ruled states are insisting that the Centre further lower the duty. What irks them is that a large part of the central excise duty on petrol and diesel is levied as cess, proceeds of which are not shared with states.