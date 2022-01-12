Why there is no recovery in sight for Indian airlines

Average daily fliers were at 65,000 for the week ending 15 May, 2021, the peak of the second wave of covid-19. In comparison, 187,514 passengers took domestic flights on 11 January this year, showed data from the aviation ministry. However, this number is far below the 367,000 recorded in the week ending 25 December 2021. Airlines have reduced the number of flights in the past few days due to declining traffic in the wake of Omicron outbreak. If covid cases surge further, traffic can slump even more. Travel restrictions imposed by state governments have also added to the decline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}