Why are IndiGo flights getting cancelled? Full fiasco and situation explained

Travel plans of hundreds and thousands of flyers spiralled into chaos earlier this week as IndiGo flights got severely impacted across Indian airports due to airline-related technology and operational issues. The pandemonium peaked on Friday when more than 1000 IndiGo flights were cancelled.

Weddings were postponed, families and office workers were left scrambling, and many were spotted crying as their flights were either delayed or cancelled at the last minute. Several viral videos showing flyers' woes have surfaced online in recent days.

What led to the chaos? Why were so many flights cancelled? Will the flyers get their refund? What are their rights in this case? Here's all you need to know.

1. Why are so many IndiGo flights being cancelled? Insiders believe that hundreds of IndiGo flights were primarily impacted due to the new rules limiting pilots’ duty hours.

However, IndiGo blamed “a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including minor tech glitches, winter schedule changes, congestion, and weather, for the chaos.

A source told PTI that the airline is facing crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

2. Is this a permanent problem or a temporary disruption? It's a temporary disruption. IndiGo said earlier that it will return to normalcy, at the latest by December 15.

While apologising for the mass disruption, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a video message that it will “take some time” for flight operations to return to normal, which is expected between December 10 and 15.

3. What are the new DGCA (regulator) crew-rest / duty-time rules (FDTL norms) that triggered this? The first phase of these FDTL norms came into force from July, while the second phase was implemented from November 1.

The first phase, effective July 1, mandated increasing pilots’ weekly rest to 48 hours (up from 36 hours) and barred substituting pilots’ leave with weekly rest.

In the second phase, effective November 1, it was mandated that an airline pilot could fly twice in a week between midnight and 6 am (night landings). It also limited the number of night landings to only two, as against six earlier.

This rule meant that airlines had to hire more pilots, as each could only fly two consecutive nights before resting.

4. So, how did the IndiGo crisis intensify? These new FDTL norms forced a large number of IndiGo’s pilots into compulsory rest just as the airline expanded its frequency for the winter schedule on October 26.

The crunch further intensified after an Airbus A320 software advisory triggered weekend delays, pushing flights past midnight - turning delays into cancellations once the new rest rules kicked in, the Hindustan Times reported.

MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the reason behind the chaos was that IndiGo and its management did not take the new FDTL rules seriously.

"Through the DGCA, we took immediate action. We appointed a four-member investigation committee, a 24/7 control room was set up, we kept FDTL regulations in abeyance until February 2026. Action will certainly be taken after the investigation committee's report comes," he said on Sunday.

After the massive disruption, only IndiGo has been given extra time until February 10 to implement this rule; other airlines have to adhere to the ruling.

5. What if my flight was cancelled — what are my rights? As per the government, the airline must offer an alternate flight allowing you to depart or refund the ticket, as acceptable to you, if you are informed of the flight cancellation less than two weeks before but, up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure time.

6. Am I eligible for a full refund if my flight is cancelled by IndiGo? In the wake of recent disruptions, IndiGo announced that it will offer automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings and a complete waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also instructed IndiGo to process all outstanding passenger refunds. The Ministry has set a deadline of 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for issuing refunds for all cancelled or disrupted flights.

7. Can I reschedule my travel with IndiGo — and if yes, will there be any extra charges? The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) instructed airlines not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were impacted by cancellations.

The airline said it will give a full waiver on all reschedule requests for bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.