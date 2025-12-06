Why are Indigo flights still getting cancelled, when will you get a refund? FAQs answered as chaos continues

Air travel across India has been disrupted this week as the country's largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled thousands of flights, leading the government to intervene and increase train services to address travel woes of several passengers.

For five consecutive days, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights, troubling several passengers across the country. With a reduced number of flights, airfares on certain routes subsequently surged.

Amid uncertainty over upcoming flight schedules, here we answer some frequently asked questions —

How many flights were cancelled today? IndiGo has said it cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, much lower than Friday's number of more than 1,000, and it is addressing all customer refund issues on "priority".

Advertisement

Why are IndiGo flights still getting cancelled? IndiGo earlier attributed the crisis to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges,” including minor technical glitches, winter schedule changes, congestion, and adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the airline informed the aviation regulator that it was facing significant transitional challenges in roster planning and crew availability under Phase-2 FDTL requirements, and also stated it is working "determinedly" to bring its operations back on track across the network.

When will passengers receive refunds? Amid the ongoing flight cancellations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed IndiGo to promptly process all outstanding passenger refunds. The Ministry has set a deadline of 8:00 pm on Sunday, 7 December 2025, for issuing refunds for all cancelled or disrupted flights.

Advertisement

Will passengers be charged any fees for rescheduling? Airlines have also been advised not to impose rescheduling charges on passengers whose travel plans were disrupted by cancellations. The Ministry has clarified that any delays or non-compliance in refund processing will result in immediate regulatory action.

When are passengers most likely to receive their baggage? IndiGo has been instructed by the Civil Aviation Ministry to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays to their residential or preferred addresses within 48 hours. Airlines are also required to keep passengers well-informed about tracking and delivery schedules and to offer compensation as mandated by passenger rights regulations.

Will passengers be required to pay skyrocketing airfares amid IndiGo crisis? The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

Advertisement

Will there be any action if airlines charge high airfares? The Ministry has informed that it will continue to monitor fare levels using real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will prompt immediate corrective action in the wider public interest, the Ministry said.

What does IndiGo promise now? In a statement issued on Saturday, December 6, the airline pledged to bring its operations back on track.

“Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days,” the statement read.

“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications,” it added.

Advertisement