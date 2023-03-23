Why are milk prices getting so high in India?

In February 2023, Amul had its fifth hike since 2021 as it raised prices up to ₹3 per litre. The dairy cooperative attributed this to an increase in the overall cost of operations and milk production. Full cream milk in Delhi-NCR cost ₹58 per litre while toned milk cost ₹48 until February 2022. However, as of February 2023, the price of full cream milk has risen to ₹66 per litre and toned milk costs ₹54 per litre.