Why are packaged goods witnessing moderation in September quarter?

NEW DELHI: Fast moving packaged consumer goods such as personal hygiene products and foods, including staples, which were high in demand at the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, are beginning to report signs of moderation as consumer mobility picks pace and fewer cases of covid normalie shopping trends. Some categories, however, continue to remain above pre-covid levels.

Last year, consumers stocked up on packaged foods such as biscuits, noodles, and staples and also spent more money buying cleaning and hygiene products. As a result, most of these categories reported unusually high demand.

However, packaged consumer goods volumes fell year-on-year in the September quarter, partly due to the easing of demand and because of the high base effect, market researcher Kantar said in a report. Overall, fast-moving consumer goods volumes fell 0.5% in the September quarter, against a 4.9% growth a year ago. The decline was primarily due to a drop in demand for essential categories such as staples, even as discretionary categories continued on their growth trajectory, it said.

For instance, in its September quarter earnings, ITC Ltd said Savlon’s range of health and hygiene products witnessed moderation in demand in line with reduced covid cases.

“Hygiene portfolio continues to witness marked demand volatility; moderates sequentially in line with lower intensity of the pandemic but remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels," it said on 27 October.

In its earnings call last month, India’s largest packaged consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd too said its hand hygiene portfolio, comprising sanitisers and hand wash, declined vis-a-vis 2020, while continuing to remain higher than pre-covid levels.

Similar trends were witnessed in the foods category. Kantar’s numbers pointed to a drop in volume growth across foods and beverages. Its data tracks both branded as well as loose foods sold, including staples.

The bigger slowdown in foods and beverages is a result of free wheat and atta that is still being distributed by the governments, which is reined in purchases in this high contributing category, it said.

Consumers have also reduced their frequency of in-home cooking. As a result, companies selling staples and convenience foods too reported moderation in demand, albeit on a significantly high base quarter.

ITC said its staples and convenience foods witnessed moderation in year-on-year growth on a high base while remaining above pre-covid levels. The company sells Aashirvaad flour as well as spices.

Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd also pointed to a subdued demand for its edible oils portfolio. “Saffola refined edible oils was subdued mainly by trade destocking and partly due to lower in-home consumption," the company had said in its earnings released last week.

