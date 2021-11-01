Why are packaged goods witnessing moderation in September quarter?

However, packaged consumer goods volumes fell year-on-year in the September quarter, partly due to the easing of demand and because of the high base effect, market researcher Kantar said in a report. Overall, fast-moving consumer goods volumes fell 0.5% in the September quarter, against a 4.9% growth a year ago. The decline was primarily due to a drop in demand for essential categories such as staples, even as discretionary categories continued on their growth trajectory, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}