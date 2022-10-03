Why are tech majors Wipro, Infosys & TCS delaying graduates' joining? Know here

Freshers, who received offers from IT firms, have taken to social media to say that they have not received any offer letter or communication regarding the the onboarding process even after three to five months.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Over the delayed onboarding process, information technology majors in the country like Wipro, Infosys, and TCS lose IT graduates, as the later are scouting for other jobs as onboarding delays stretch beyond six months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Over the delayed onboarding process, information technology majors in the country like Wipro, Infosys, and TCS lose IT graduates, as the later are scouting for other jobs as onboarding delays stretch beyond six months.
Apart from this, both the students and engineering colleges fear that the delays may also impact coming campus placements.
Apart from this, both the students and engineering colleges fear that the delays may also impact coming campus placements.
According to a report by BusinessLine, freshers who received offers from IT firms have taken to social media to say that they have not received any offer letter or communication regarding the the onboarding process even after three to five months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report by BusinessLine, freshers who received offers from IT firms have taken to social media to say that they have not received any offer letter or communication regarding the the onboarding process even after three to five months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expressing his tale, an engineer took to LinkedIn and post that he was offered a job on 22 March by Infosys and yet to receive any further communication from the company. He wrote, "I have been waiting for months. I have even reached out to them on social media. Even though they replied asking for my candidate ID and email address, they haven’t written back to me or given any clear communication on the status of the offer."
Expressing his tale, an engineer took to LinkedIn and post that he was offered a job on 22 March by Infosys and yet to receive any further communication from the company. He wrote, "I have been waiting for months. I have even reached out to them on social media. Even though they replied asking for my candidate ID and email address, they haven’t written back to me or given any clear communication on the status of the offer."
Another candidate selected for the position of Systems Engineer at Infosys said, “My family was really thrilled when I got the offer from Infosys on April 22. I’m happy to be able to repay my student loans finally, but it’s been six months, and they keep pushing back my start date."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another candidate selected for the position of Systems Engineer at Infosys said, “My family was really thrilled when I got the offer from Infosys on April 22. I’m happy to be able to repay my student loans finally, but it’s been six months, and they keep pushing back my start date."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On being complained by an tech worker about losing money because of their delayed onboarding, the company said, “Please be reminded that we are distributing DOJ depending on our business requirement."
On being complained by an tech worker about losing money because of their delayed onboarding, the company said, “Please be reminded that we are distributing DOJ depending on our business requirement."
Not only Infosys, even the lengthy onboarding times have hit employees at Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.
"It’s been a year since I got placed at HCL Tech. They are not providing me with an accurate start date and have not answered any of my questions," said a candidate selected for HCL tech.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It’s been a year since I got placed at HCL Tech. They are not providing me with an accurate start date and have not answered any of my questions," said a candidate selected for HCL tech.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Though the firm representative claim that it is not experiencing any problems with onboarding new employees and that everything is proceeding according to schedule, reported Analytics Insight.
Though the firm representative claim that it is not experiencing any problems with onboarding new employees and that everything is proceeding according to schedule, reported Analytics Insight.
A classic case appeared to take place when a Tech Mahindra job applicant complained that the firm cancelled the candidacy after several months of receiving a letter of intent to hire them (LOI).
A classic case appeared to take place when a Tech Mahindra job applicant complained that the firm cancelled the candidacy after several months of receiving a letter of intent to hire them (LOI).
"In March of this year, I was placed with Tech Mahindra and given a Letter of Intent. They also had me attend classes and complete the necessary training for no compensation. They emailed me later to tell me that my LOI is no longer valid," the tech worker remarked.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"In March of this year, I was placed with Tech Mahindra and given a Letter of Intent. They also had me attend classes and complete the necessary training for no compensation. They emailed me later to tell me that my LOI is no longer valid," the tech worker remarked.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) President Harpreet Singh Saluja has recently criticized the 'hypocrisy' of IT firms’ narratives on ethics and values, claiming IT firms should be held accountable for endangering the professional futures of their employees and trainees.
Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) President Harpreet Singh Saluja has recently criticized the 'hypocrisy' of IT firms’ narratives on ethics and values, claiming IT firms should be held accountable for endangering the professional futures of their employees and trainees.
Though the situation seem tough for students, IT firms cite widespread economic uncertainty in the West and the persistently high attrition rate in India’s IT sector as reason for delay in onboarding process.
Though the situation seem tough for students, IT firms cite widespread economic uncertainty in the West and the persistently high attrition rate in India’s IT sector as reason for delay in onboarding process.