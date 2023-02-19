Why are top TV channels going off cable?

Under new amendments to the tariff order, NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier. The new price was effective 1 Feb. Most broadcasters have increased their bouquet and popular channel prices by 10-15%, and claim that it’s the bare minimum as there has been no price increase in the last four years. Direct-to-home players, who don’t have local cable operators, have decided to take a hit on other costs, pass on 5-9% increase to subscribers and are thus on board.