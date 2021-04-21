OPEN APP
'Why are you not waking up?' What Delhi HC told Centre on oxygen shortage in capital

The Delhi High Court today directed the Centre to forthwith provide oxygen by whatever means to the hospitals in the national capital which are treating serious COVID-19 patients and are facing scarcity of oxygen.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said responsibility to ensure oxygen supply is squarely on Central government shoulders and if necessary, entire supply of oxygen to industries including steel and petroleum can be diverted for medical usage.

"Why is the Centre not waking up to the gravity of the situation? We are shocked and dismayed hospitals running out of oxygen but steel plants are running," the high court said.

Delhi High Court says our concern is not just for Delhi but all parts of the country. High Court asks what the Centre is doing.

How is this that the govt is so oblivious to the ground reality? We can't have people dying? Yesterday, we were told you were trying to import. What happened to that, HC asks. This is an emergency of such grave nature, HC added.

SG Tushar Mehta representing the Centre tells the court that supply of oxygen is on its way and it will reach the hospital shortly. O2 has been delivered at one of the Max hospitals

Delhi High Court says we have full faith that you (Centre) will deliver oxygen. Patparganj hospital will get supply of oxygen in 2 hours. But many other hospitals also facing a shortage. You can pass an order as it is a national emergency, no industry will say no, Court adds.

Max Hospitals in its petition in Delhi HC has stated that its hospital at Patparganj, has currently only 3 hours of supply of oxygen and if oxygen runs out the life of 400 patients incl 262 covid patients is under threat. A no. of the patients are critical &on ventilator support & ICU

"The steel and petrochemical industries are oxygen guzzlers and diverting oxygen from there can meet hospitals' requirements," the bench said.

"If Tatas can divert oxygen they are generating for their steel plants to medical use, why can't others? This is the height of greed. Is there no sense of humanity left or not," the court observed.

The court was hearing a plea with regard to urgent need of oxygen in some Delhi hospitals.

