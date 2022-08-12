Itanagar: The newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will not be inaugurated on August 15. The inauguration has been postponed till October due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said, PTI reported.

The airport was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15 to mark India’s 75th Independence Day.

The minister said that construction of all infrastructure of the ambitious project has been completed.

“It is learnt that the flight schedules would be prepared in October by the DGCA. The airport will be inaugurated after inclusion of the airport in the flight schedule," Nalo said,

The state Cabinet had recently approved naming of the Hollongi Greenfield airport as “Donyi Polo Airport".

“I'm happy that Cabinet has approved for renaming of Hollongi Greenfield Airport to #DonyiPoloAirport which is befitting name for Arunachal Pradesh. We owe our #Thanks to HCM Pema Khandu ji for his proactive role and personal interest in making this historic achievement," Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo had tweeted on August 5.

At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital.

Here is all you need to know about Arunachal Pradesh's Doni Polo Airport

1) Doni Polo Airport is developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of ₹645 crore.

2) The airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.

3) Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

4) The airport is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

5) The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape.