Why Arunachal Pradesh's Doni Polo Airport will not be inaugurated on August 151 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:32 PM IST
Itanagar: The newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will not be inaugurated on August 15. The inauguration has been postponed till October due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said, PTI reported.