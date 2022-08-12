Why Arunachal Pradesh's Doni Polo Airport will not be inaugurated on August 15

“I'm happy that Cabinet has approved for renaming of Hollongi Greenfield Airport to #DonyiPoloAirport which is befitting name for Arunachal Pradesh. We owe our #Thanks to HCM Pema Khandu ji for his proactive role and personal interest in making this historic achievement," Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo had tweeted on August 5.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}