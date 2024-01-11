Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday. PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

Five things to know about Atal Setu:

Prime Minister’s vision is to improve ‘ease of mobility’ of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. In line with this vision, Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ has been built. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December, 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than ₹17,840 crore. It is about 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

It will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to charge ₹250 as one-way toll for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Only half the amount, as per existing rules of toll collection is being charged, an official said on the decision taken by the Eknath Shinde cabinet during the day.

A passenger car will be charged ₹250 one-way toll, while charges for return journey as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different, the official said.

The 21.8 kilometre bridge, officially the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been built at a cost of ₹21,200 crore, of which ₹15,000 crore is by way of loans.

The cabinet proposal mentioned the distance between Panvel in Raigad district Sewri in south-central Mumbai will be reduced by 15 kilometres, while travel time will come down from around two hours to 15 to 20 minutes.

The saving in fuel cost would be around ₹500 per journey, the official said.

At Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth more than ₹12,700 crore in the public programme.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than ₹8700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai that will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.

The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than ₹1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about ₹2000-crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.

*With Agency Inputs

