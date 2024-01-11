Why Atal Setu is an engineering marvel – 5 things to know about India's longest sea bridge
Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than ₹17,840 crore. It is a 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday. PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country.
