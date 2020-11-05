Why attracting more FDI could prove crucial for India’s post-covid growth story

India has rolled out an ambitious plan of ₹111 trillion investments during 2020-25 to develop social and economic infrastructure under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP). While initial estimates put 40% of the expected capital expenditure to be contributed by states followed by 39% by the centre and 21% by private sector, those ratios may tilt significantly towards the private sector with significant stress in finances of central and state governments post the coronavirus induced slowdown. With Indian legacy companies highly leveraged, attracting foreign investment is the only viable option for the government to meet its infrastructure and growth deficits.