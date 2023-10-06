Why B-town celebs are under scanner in Mahadev betting app scam
From actor Ranbir Kapoor to comedian Kapil Sharma, the anti-money laundering agency has asked them to appear at its office in Mumbai in connection with Mahadev betting scam.
Several A-list Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. From actor Ranbir Kapoor to comedian Kapil Sharma, the anti-money laundering agency has asked them to appear at its office in Mumbai to probe into the matter. Ranbir Kapoor has requested one week time to appear before the ED but Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi visited the ED's office yesterday in connection with Mahadev's betting scam case.