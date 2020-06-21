Why bad loans of banks won’t start piling right away

As Stephanie Kelton writes in The Deficit Myth, “Spending is the lifeblood of capitalism. Without it, businesses would have no customers, no sales revenue, and no profits to keep them afloat." Consumer spending has collapsed over the last few months due to the pandemic. Though lately there have been some signs of revival, it will take a while before spending comes anywhere near the pre-covid level. This will mean that many businesses will start running out of cash pretty soon if they have not already. A company that starts running out of cash will not be in a position to repay its loans and, thus, will ultimately default.