Why India's bankruptcy regime needs to be fixed

Average days taken to resolve a case has risen to 679 days in H1FY23 from 230 days in FY18. The changes presently under consideration seek to address inter-creditor disputes, which have been identified as the leading cause of delays. The process is being proposed to be divided into two phases—phase I will focus on finding potential buyers and handing over the management to the acquirer. Phase II would address distribution of proceeds among creditors and settle inter-creditor disputes. The proposed steps would make an effort to revive the units with better management, wherever possible.