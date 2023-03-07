Why banks rely more on women while lending loans — report explains2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
With rising credit discipline, a total of 51 per cent of women have better credit score, falling in prime category, than 51 per cent of men in last five years, says report
As more and more women are coming forward to borrow money for their personal expenses or starting a new business, there has been a rise in female lenders in India. One of the reasons behind rising share is the increasing number of women with lower risk profile compared to men, according to TransUnion Cibil data.
