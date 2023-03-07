Why banks rely more on women while lending loans — report explains

Women seeking business loans tripled in last five years

According to the report, the number of women seeking business loans tripled in last five years between 2017 and 2022. The rising number of loans is a reflection of the growth of women-led start-ups in India. Increasing number of women who are aspiring to open their own start-up shows their rising participation in building India's start-up ecosystem. The report also cited that the share of women in business loan portfolio has grown by 12 percentage points from 20% in 2017 to 32% in 2022. Moreover, there was a rise in number of women in home loan segment as well. Their participation grew by 6 % in the last five years in home loan segment. Talking about category, women are more interested in taking personal loans, consumer durable loans and gold loans.