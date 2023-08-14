The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its golden tick verification on its official ‘X’ account formerly known as Twitter. This happened after the BCCI changed its profile picture to the Indian flag in support of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day.

PM Modi on 13 August invited citizens to change the display picture of their social media handle to Indian flag. The BCCI honoured the request by changing its profile image to the tricolour.

However, it lost its golden tick as 'X' removes the golden tick from accounts that profile images are altered. The golden tick is a verification mark that signifies an account is genuine and belongs to the person or organisation that it claims to represent.

According to the platform's amended criteria, the 'X' management will now review the leaders’ profile and, if it fits all of the guidelines, the blue tick will be restored.

Apart from BCCI, several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including various chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have also lost their golden tick on social media ‘X’ after changing its display picture to the tricolour.

The leaders who lost their golden tick on ‘X’ include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

View Full Image Haryana CM's official handle

View Full Image Goa CM's official handle

PM Modi also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour as part of the campaign, however, his grey tick was not removed by the social media platform.

(With inputs from ANI)