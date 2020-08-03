Why Bharat won’t lift a troubled economy

The agricultural economy also consists of more than just rice and wheat. As supply chains have broken down and hotels and restaurants have remained shut, everyone from vegetable to fruit growers to dairy and poultry farmers have had a tough time over the last few months. There are no MSPs for vegetable and fruits given their perishability. It is worth mentioning here that since 2012-13, the total horticulture production (everything from vegetables to fruits to spices to flowers to honey to plantation crops) has surpassed the production of food grains. Hence, saying that the entire agricultural economy has been doing well isn’t correct. There are many farmers out there with very little government support.