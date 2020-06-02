Why Bihar and UP could struggle to scale up MGNREGS work

As coronavirus cases keep rising, the ensuing economic crisis continues to take its toll. One of the worst-affected groups is rural migrants, who have been compelled to return to their villages due to a standstill in cities. Once back home, these migrants face the spectre of poverty due to the lack of suitable livelihood opportunities.

In this scenario, MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), which promises a minimum 100 days of wage employment to every rural household, takes on added importance. It is the best poised scheme—in terms of coverage and systems—to channel central government funds to supplement lost incomes. Moreover, the Centre has revised its 2020-21 allocation from ₹60,000 crore to ₹1,00,000 crore. But not all states are set to benefit equally.

An assessment of performance indicators over the last four years (2016-17 to 2019-20) shows that states differ widely on usage, implementation and effectiveness of MGNREGS. While no state is clearly ahead on all parameters, certain trends become evident. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have a good recent track record. As do Rajasthan and West Bengal to a certain extent. However, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which will bear the brunt of returning migrants, have mostly underperformed, and will need to step up administrative infrastructure in case demand for wage employment spurts.

MGNREGS is a highly devolved scheme, with gram panchayats (GPs) empowered to assess demand for wage employment in villages. The labour budget prepared by GPs is authorized by programme officers, and then consolidated across blocks, districts and the respective state governments.

The states then provide labour budgets to an empowered committee of the Union ministry of rural development. Apart from work demand, the ministry also considers implementation levels in the past to set state-wise budgets. If work demand increases universally, and states end up competing for the incremental ₹40,000 crore, those more active in the past will be better placed.

A key metric that captures effective demand for MGNREGS is the percentage of active job cards—the number of registered households seeking work. In 2019-20, around 132 million rural households were registered for MGNREGS. That is 79% of the 168 million rural households enumerated in Census 2011.

But not all registered households seek work. Of the 132 million such households, just about 59 million, or 45%, sought work in 2019-20. There are state-level variances. In the last four years, average active job cards range from 29% in Bihar to nearly 100% in Mizoram. While this number for most large states is 50% to 75%, it is lower in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

With migrants returning, this demand could jump across states. According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), between May 2019 and March 2020, rural unemployment ranged between 6.3% and 8.4%. By the end of May, this had risen to 22.5%. And it could increase further as migrants in significant numbers are still retreating from urban areas, where unemployment levels are equally grim.

On the supply side, the number of person-days represents the total quantum of work generated. In the past four years, on average, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan generated the most person-days of work. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which lead in total rural households and migrant workers, do much less.

Uttar Pradesh has about twice as many rural households as West Bengal, but recorded 31% fewer MGNREGS person-days during the period. Similarly, Bihar’s MGNREGS profile is more like Uttar Pradesh than West Bengal. Bihar is also among the three states that used less than 80% of their approved labour budget, suggesting capacity issues. If demand spikes, these factors will come into play to determine incremental state outlays.

Although MGNREGS promises 100 days of employment in a year to all work-seeking households, this has never been realized in the last four years. Barring Meghalaya and Mizoram, no state exceeded 60 days. Among major states, West Bengal leads with 57 days, followed by Andhra Pradesh (53 days). By comparison, both UP and Bihar registered 39 days. If the rural unemployed flock to MGNREGS, states will come under pressure to offer more days.

States will also be under pressure to offer higher wages. In the last four years, average daily wages have varied from ₹136 in Rajasthan to ₹276 in Haryana. Yet, in most states, MGNREGS wages are significantly below rural wages, even minimum wages. Large pending dues compound this further.

When the nationwide lockdown began in late March, MGNREGS wages of ₹11,499 crore were pending with the Centre. In the weeks and months ahead, how states and the Centre navigate this matrix of demand and supply, and cash flows, will determine how MGNREGS fares as a distress alleviation program.

