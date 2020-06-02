Why Bihar and UP could struggle to scale up MGNREGS work

An assessment of performance indicators over the last four years (2016-17 to 2019-20) shows that states differ widely on usage, implementation and effectiveness of MGNREGS. While no state is clearly ahead on all parameters, certain trends become evident. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have a good recent track record. As do Rajasthan and West Bengal to a certain extent. However, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which will bear the brunt of returning migrants, have mostly underperformed, and will need to step up administrative infrastructure in case demand for wage employment spurts.