Why BJP is facing en masse resignations and boycott calls in Haryana?

The Bhartiya Janata Party is facing waves of dissent in its party in Haryana. The unveiling ceremony of the statue of a 9-th century ruler, Samrat Mihir Bhoj, cost the party the resignation of as many as 40 leaders in the state.

Moreover, several villages in Haryana have also banned the entry of BJP leaders. It all began four days ago when BJP Kaithal MLA Lila Ram Gurjar and other leaders from the Gurjar community unveiled the statue amid tight security on July 20. Since then, around 40 office bearers have resigned from the party in the state.

Ban on BJP leaders in villages in Haryana

Ever since the incident took place, the controversy continues to fuel the anger among the Rajput community leaders. Recently, many villages in Haryana, that are dominated by the Rajput community imposed a ban on the entry of BJP leaders because of the controversy, reported The Hindu.

What is the Mihir Bhoj controversy all about?

On July 20, the saffron party unveiled a statue of the 9th-century ruler Samrat Mihir Bhoj. The unveiling ceremony brought two different communities of the region, ie the 'Gurjars' and the ‘Rajputs’ at loggerheads. Ahead of the unveiling ceremony, members of the Rajput community started demanding the removal of the word ‘Gujjar’ inscribed on the statue. The community leaders began protesting for the same. They were also demanding the addition of the adjective ‘Hindu Samrat’ on the statue. Soon, they were lathi-charged for the protest.

"We were only demanding that our great leader Mihir Bhoj's statue be inscribed with the words 'Hindu Samrat'. We did not ask anyone to inscribe 'Rajput' or 'Gujjar' on it but were still lathi-charged," Sanjeev Rana, the district head of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, told ANI.

"Members of our community were holding a peaceful protest but the police wielded their batons on us," he added.

Post-inauguration ceremony added fuel to the fire

Soon after the unveiling ceremony of the statue and the lathi-charge incident, the administration organized an event to lay floral wreaths at the statue. The action further infuriated the BJP leaders of the Rajput community.

"Were we criminals? The police lathi-charged and lobbed tear gas shells at us at the behest of the government. Just a day after the incident, the administration organized an event to lay floral wreaths at the statue. This only goes to show that the BJP doesn't need the Rajputs," Rana said. In an act of opposition, all Rajput leaders of the BJP tendered their resignations to Haryana state president Om Prakash Dhanar.

BJP leaders who resigned en-masse

Among the BJP leaders who resigned en masse were Mahipal Rana, divisional president Kalayat; Sanjeev Rana, district head of the Kisan Morcha; Jaideep Rana, vice president, Kisan Morcha, Kaithal; Sandeep Rana, district convenor, Rahul Rana, divisional general secretary, Kalayat; and Amit Rana, mandal president, among others.

Now the leaders are demanding Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's clarification on the issue and police action. "We will stay out of the BJP till CM Khattar discusses with us," he added.