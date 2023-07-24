Why BJP is facing en masse resignations and boycott calls in Haryana?2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Several BJP members from Haryana's Kaithal district resigned from their party posts over the flare-up between the Gujjar and Rajput communities on July 19. Tension prevailed between the two communities over the unveiling of a statue of 9th century ruler, Mihir Bhoj
The Bhartiya Janata Party is facing waves of dissent in its party in Haryana. The unveiling ceremony of the statue of a 9-th century ruler, Samrat Mihir Bhoj, cost the party the resignation of as many as 40 leaders in the state.
