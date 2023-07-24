Why BJP is facing en masse resignations and boycott calls in Haryana?

What is the Mihir Bhoj controversy all about?

On July 20, the saffron party unveiled a statue of the 9th-century ruler Samrat Mihir Bhoj. The unveiling ceremony brought two different communities of the region, ie the 'Gurjars' and the ‘Rajputs’ at loggerheads. Ahead of the unveiling ceremony, members of the Rajput community started demanding the removal of the word ‘Gujjar’ inscribed on the statue. The community leaders began protesting for the same. They were also demanding the addition of the adjective ‘Hindu Samrat’ on the statue. Soon, they were lathi-charged for the protest.