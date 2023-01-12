Why building an app is now child’s play9 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:54 AM IST
No-code platforms allow anyone to build an app without any prior coding knowledge. Low-code platforms are for the more tech savvy.
Vinod Sirohi is a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Uttar Pradesh police. Until a year ago, he and his colleagues would typically use Telegram and WhatsApp groups to share crime-related information or queries. But older chats would get buried on these messenger apps, making it difficult for them to be traced. This prompted Sirohi to think about his own app, one that could help cops find former colleagues, batch mates, acquaintances, and even allow them to share photos and videos.