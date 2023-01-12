Why building an app is now child’s play

Data from research firms and industry bodies underline its rapid adoption. Research and advisory firm Gartner predicts that LCNC platforms will be used in more than 65% of application developments worldwide by next year. The global LCNC development platform market is all set to produce $187 billion in revenue and account for more than 65% of all application development activity by 2030, according to TeamLease Digital, a professional services platform. Already, India has 150 LCNC startups, a majority of which are bootstrapped. According to industry body Nasscom, the LCNC market generated about $400 million in India in FY21. India has the potential to generate a little over $4 billion in revenue within two years, which will account for 10% of the global market.

