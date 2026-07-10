Consumers are unlikely to get the option of choosing between pure petrol, E10 and E20 at fuel stations because maintaining separate nationwide fuel supply chains would be logistically complex, economically inefficient and unnecessary, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Friday. The ministry maintained that E20 is a cleaner, technologically superior fuel, backed by extensive testing and industry support.

“E20 offers a significantly higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation. It produces negligible particulate emissions and reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by around 40%,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In short, it is a cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel than either E10 or pure petrol,” it added.

Transition planned with automakers

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why won't consumers have the option of choosing between pure petrol, E10, and E20 at fuel stations? ⌵ The Ministry of Petroleum stated that maintaining separate fuel supply chains for pure petrol, E10, and E20 is logistically complex and economically inefficient, making it unnecessary. 2 What are the benefits of using E20 fuel over E10 or pure petrol? ⌵ E20 offers a higher octane rating, better anti-knock characteristics, smoother acceleration, and produces significantly lower emissions compared to E10 and pure petrol. 3 How does the transition to E20 fuel address concerns about older vehicles? ⌵ The government consulted with automakers and experts to ensure compatibility, resulting in almost all manufacturers honoring warranties for vehicles using E20 after extensive testing. 4 Will using E20 fuel affect vehicle mileage, and if so, to what extent? ⌵ Some vehicles may experience a 3-5% reduction in fuel efficiency when using E20, but the Ministry argues that mileage is only one aspect of overall performance. 5 Why is the Indian government promoting E20 as part of its energy strategy? ⌵ E20 is promoted as it reduces crude oil imports, supports domestic ethanol production, and enhances energy security while being environmentally friendly due to lower emissions.

Responding to concerns over the lack of consumer choice and the compatibility of older vehicles with E20 fuel, the ministry said the transition to higher ethanol blending was planned in consultation with automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and research institutions.

According to the ministry, automakers were brought on board during the rollout of E10 as early as 2020-21, with India achieving its target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol in June 2022, five months ahead of schedule.

For E20, the government said an even more rigorous process was followed. The roadmap was made public in 2021, and every aspect, including material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency, was evaluated before nationwide adoption.

The ministry added that vehicle manufacturers would not have supported E20 or honoured warranties had they not been satisfied with the test results. It said almost all automakers currently honour warranties for both existing and new vehicles running on E20 because they were part of the consultation process.

Centre acknowledges a slight mileage drop Citing industry data, the ministry said Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older vehicles that were not E20-certified, without reporting any E20-related corrosion, abnormal wear or reduced component life. Hero MotoCorp has also reported similar field experience.

The government acknowledged that some vehicles may experience a 3-5% decline in fuel efficiency, but argued that mileage is only one aspect of overall performance.

"Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, and reported no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or component-life damage. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar field experience. This real-world evidence is far more reliable than isolated anecdotes," the ministry said.

"It is true that in some vehicles there may be a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy. But mileage is only one parameter," it added.

According to the ministry, E20 also offers a higher octane rating, better anti-knock properties, smoother acceleration, cleaner engine operation and significantly lower particulate and lifecycle carbon emissions.

Why motorists won't get a choice The ministry also rejected suggestions that fuel stations should stock pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously.

It said India's network of more than one lakh fuel retail outlets, supported by refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines, is designed for efficient large-scale fuel distribution. Maintaining three parallel fuel streams would increase logistics costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency.

It also argued that comparisons with premium petrol are misplaced because premium fuels are niche products containing specialised additives rather than separate nationwide base fuel streams.

The ministry further highlighted the scale of investments made under the ethanol blending programme, saying public sector banks have financed nearly ₹1 lakh crore annually for ethanol production and related infrastructure.

Rolling back to lower ethanol blends, it said, would undermine investments made by farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies based on the government's long-term policy.