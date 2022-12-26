Why Carnatic music has few young rasikas

But people who want to innovate disagree that all will be well if the status quo continues. “No art form can be fossilised like this," says Seshasayee. Without embracing change, it will lose more and more of the audience, others warn. Why should the concert still follow a format that was set by Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar back in the 1920s, they ask. Some point to the progressive carnatic band Agam, which has managed to garner millions of views, and IndianRaga, which fuses Indian classical music and contemporary western music. Their success has made it clear that there is a large section of people who prefer a lighter form of carnatic music.

