Why is Chandigarh an emotive issue for Punjab — a look at history, identity and partition memories

The Union government said last week that the proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution is ‘still under consideration.’ It also clarified that it has ‘no intention’ of introducing any such Bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The clarification came after strong protests — particularly from political parties in Punjab — over entries in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletins indicating that the Centre planned to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the session starting 1 December.

Currently, Chandigarh is a Union Territory (UT) and shares its capital with the states of Punjab and Haryana. The Governor of Punjab holds an additional charge as the Administrator of Chandigarh.

Political parties in Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the SAD, viewed the proposal as clearing the way for the appointment of an independent Administrator or Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Since 1984, the Governor of Punjab has been the Administrator of Chandigarh.

BJP in Punjab was opposed too In fact, even the BJP’s Punjab unit had reservations with the proposal

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, a day before the Union government’s clarification, expressing reservations over the proposed bill

But why is Chandigarh an emotive issue for Punjab? LiveMint explains

Chandigarh is not only the capital of Punjab, but also the joint capital of Haryana. Chandigarh is tied to Punjab's history, identity, land, and political aspirations. Any perceived attempt to alter its status — especially without Punjab’s consent — becomes a sensitive and emotional flashpoint.

Built for Punjab after losing Lahore Chandigarh, the planned city developed after independence in 1947, holds special significance for Punjab. It was conceived as a substitute for Lahore, the capital of undivided Punjab.

After the Partition in 1947, Punjab lost Lahore, to Pakistan. The Sikhs, particularly the Akalis, it is said, were hurt by the loss of Punjab’s cultural-economic heart of Lahore, which symbolised Sikh political strength.

Shimla briefly served as the temporary capital of the Indian state of Punjab. However, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru planned what he called a modern, forward-looking city for the state, which ultimately led to the creation of Chandigarh. In March 1948, the Centre and the Punjab government selected a site at the foothills of the Himalayas, acquiring 22 villages in Kharar to build Chandigarh.

‘Panacea for the Partition wound’ Chandigarh was planned to be built specifically as Punjab’s new capital, giving it deep emotional and historical significance for Punjabis.

Le Corbusier, a Swiss-born French urban planner, developed the master plan for Chandigarh, which officially became the capital of Punjab on 21 September 1953. The then President Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the new capital shortly after, on 7 October 1953.

About four years later, on a visit to Chandigarh, PM Nehru had famously said Punjab had gone through a traumatic experience due to Partition.

"It was a wounded state…It had sustained a physical and emotional injury. The blows inflicted by one’s own brother go very deep, and it is difficult to heal them. It was essential to do something to heal that wound. The wounded spirit needed a soothing balm. Taking all this into account, it was felt that the people of Punjab, with their hearts and minds, should look forward in a new direction,” Nehru said.

Chandigarh, Nehru had said, was in more ways than “one a panacea for the wound that had been inflicted on Punjab.”

The shared capital The reorganisation of states along linguistic lines happened in 1956. But Punjabis were not given a linguistic state of their own. This gave rise to the Punjabi Suba movement for a new, further truncated Punjab.

In 1966, the Hindi-speaking region of Haryana was carved out under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, resulting in the division of Punjab into two separate entities. Located at the border of the two states, Chandigarh became the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, with properties divided in a 60:40 ratio. Chandigarh became a Union Territory, which meant the city would be under direct control of the Centre.

Indira Gandhi’s 6-decade-old promise Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced that Haryana would get its own capital. However, the Centre did not transfer sole control of the city to Punjab, which created a long-standing sense of grievance.

And on 29 January, 1970, the Union government announced that “the capital project area of Chandigarh should, as a whole, go to Punjab.” Fateh Singh, leader of the Punjabi Suba movement, threatened self-immolation if Chandigarh was not transferred to Punjab.

However, Haryana was allowed to use office space in Punjab’s civil secretariat and was allotted seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Centre also offered Haryana a ₹10-crore grant along with an equivalent loan to support the development of a new capital.

Over the years, key administrative powers over Chandigarh were shifted to the Centre, reducing Punjab’s say in its own capital. Decisions such as making UT employees part of central services and proposals related to Article 239AA/240 are often seen by Punjab parties as diluting Punjab’s historical claim.

What did the 131st Amendment propose? The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 by the Centre aims to include the Union Territory of Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution.

This would mean placing Chandigarh in the same category as other Union Territories, which lack their own legislatures and have the President empowered to frame regulations for them.

“We will not allow the conspiracy to succeed. Chandigarh, built by uprooting the villages of Punjab, belongs solely to Punjab. We will not let our right slip away… We will take whatever steps are necessary,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said on 22 November.

Whenever the bill is passed, Chandigarh will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the Punjab Governor in the manner it is now. The move may lead to the appointment of a lieutenant governor to run the city. It would enable the President of India to frame regulations for Chandigarh, as well as for other Union Territories, under Article 240 of the Constitution.

As things stand today, for many Sikhs and Punjabis, Chandigarh embodies both the modern aspirations of Punjabi culture and the community’s post-partition rebuilding memories. Those familiar with the city say it has come to symbolise Punjabi sub-national pride, which is why any move concerning its status — even an administrative one — triggers strong reactions across the political spectrum.

