Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Why cheaper COVID-19 medicines not being promoted, Par panel asks govt officials
Parliamentary panel aks govt why cheaper COVID-19 medicines not being promoted

Why cheaper COVID-19 medicines not being promoted, Par panel asks govt officials

1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

A parliamentary panel told senior govt officials to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for COVID-19, and check recommendation and prices of expensive medicines pushed by pharma companies

A parliamentary panel told senior government officials on Wednesday to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for COVID-19, and check recommendation and prices of expensive medicines pushed by pharma companies, sources said.

A parliamentary panel told senior government officials on Wednesday to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for COVID-19, and check recommendation and prices of expensive medicines pushed by pharma companies, sources said.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, members demanded that the maximum price of COVID-19 medicines be capped, they said.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, members demanded that the maximum price of COVID-19 medicines be capped, they said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal and other officials were present in the meeting chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Cutting across party lines, the committee members questioned why expensive medicines were often being recommended for COVID-19 treatment, sources in the panel said.

The committee members expressed concern over black marketing of medicines.

Naming three cheaper and easily available medicines, the committee members questioned why are they not being promoted despite being equally effective.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated