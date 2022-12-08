'Why China Bazaar everywhere…' KCR attacks Centre over Chinese imports

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, questioned the Central government about the Make in India scheme, asking why China Bazaar can be seen everywhere, referring to Chinese imports into India.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, questioned the Central government about the Make in India scheme, asking why China Bazaar can be seen everywhere, referring to Chinese imports into India.
While addressing a public meeting in Jagtial, KCR said, "Where is Make in India? What do you see? You can see a China Bazaar at Gorutla Mission hospital. China Bazaar at Jagitial. China Bazaar at Karimnagar Circus ground. Is this the make in India? Where is Make India Bazaar?"
While addressing a public meeting in Jagtial, KCR said, "Where is Make in India? What do you see? You can see a China Bazaar at Gorutla Mission hospital. China Bazaar at Jagitial. China Bazaar at Karimnagar Circus ground. Is this the make in India? Where is Make India Bazaar?"
"Why is China Bazaar in every village? Why are nail cutters, shaving blades, chairs, sofas and Diwali crackers coming from China? Why are they encouraged? These words should not be taken lightly. Everybody should think about it," the Chief Minister added
"Why is China Bazaar in every village? Why are nail cutters, shaving blades, chairs, sofas and Diwali crackers coming from China? Why are they encouraged? These words should not be taken lightly. Everybody should think about it," the Chief Minister added
KCR's remarks come as the central government informed parliament on Wednesday that, as a result of consistent reforms and efforts during the past eight years, India has recorded its highest-ever FDI inflow of $84.84 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, close to double the figure in 2014-2015($45.15 billion).
KCR's remarks come as the central government informed parliament on Wednesday that, as a result of consistent reforms and efforts during the past eight years, India has recorded its highest-ever FDI inflow of $84.84 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, close to double the figure in 2014-2015($45.15 billion).
KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at odds over a number of issues, with the former attempting to position himself as the face of opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at odds over a number of issues, with the former attempting to position himself as the face of opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Tuesday, BJP targeted KCR over violation of protocol by not attending the all-party meeting called in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to highlight the significance of India's G20 presidency and to brief the leaders on the government's approach.
On Tuesday, BJP targeted KCR over violation of protocol by not attending the all-party meeting called in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to highlight the significance of India's G20 presidency and to brief the leaders on the government's approach.
Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday said, "CM KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of the Delhi liquor scam. But he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected CM when chief ministers of all states including non-BJP states irrespective of their ideological difference attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 meeting,"
Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday said, "CM KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of the Delhi liquor scam. But he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected CM when chief ministers of all states including non-BJP states irrespective of their ideological difference attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 meeting,"
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 'Make in India' is an initiative launched on September 25, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best-in-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that has promoted India's manufacturing sector to the rest of the world.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 'Make in India' is an initiative launched on September 25, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best-in-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that has promoted India's manufacturing sector to the rest of the world.
With inputs from Agencies
With inputs from Agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.