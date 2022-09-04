Why China is wary of INS Vikrant?

China's contentions in the IOR are to protect its sea lines of communication through the Straits of Malacca and the Hormuz Straits. The Hormuz Straits account for 40 per cent of China's oil imports, and the Straits of Malacca accounts for 82 per cent of China's oil imports, popularly known as the 'Hormuz-Malacca Dilemma', and that is the reason why China is attempting to encircling India by building a string of naval bases to surround India's neighbours and various neighbouring island states.

