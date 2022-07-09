Why Chinese companies and ED don't see eye to eye

These 23 companies were found to have transferred huge amounts of funds to Vivo India. “Out of the total sale proceeds of ₹1,25, 185 crores, Vivo India remitted ₹62,476 crore that is almost 50% of the turnover out of India, mainly to China," an ED statement said. These remittances were made in order to disclose huge losses in Indian incorporated companies to avoid payment of taxes in India, ED alleged.

