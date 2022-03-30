Why climate action in India must go local

But net zero is a numerical goal far into the future. In real time, the goal requires action, mitigation, and adaptation to fight the already-occurring climate changes, as suggested by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its February report. Mumbai’s plan aligns well with that need: it envisages better and more efficient city infrastructure to deal with such effects. Can other local governments, too, follow suit as they look for water security, clean air, and safe livelihoods?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}