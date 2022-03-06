This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Why cloth masks are inferior to protection against airborne virus? Study answers
Why cloth masks are inferior to protection against airborne virus? Study answers
2 min read.09:21 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The study tries to understand how a woven fabric filters small particles out of the air and concludes that due to the hierarchical structure of woven fabrics, they are expected to filter poorly
Are masks effective against the airborne virus? A study conducted on examining the efficacy of particle filtration by woven fabric shows that cloth masks are "inferior" for protection against airborne viral.
The study, published in 'Physics of Fluids' by AIP Publishing, tries to understand how a woven fabric filters small particles out of the air, and concludes that due to the hierarchical structure of woven fabrics, they are expected to "filter poorly".
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions have worn masks made of woven fabric to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Masks are essentially air filters worn on the face that should filter out as many of the dangerous particles as possible. Here, the dangerous particles are the droplets containing the virus that are exhaled by an infected person.
Surgical masks and respirators are made of non-woven materials, while cloth masks are made of woven material. Filtration of air by non-woven materials is well studied. However, pre-pandemic, very little research was done into filtration by woven materials, which have a different structure to that of non-woven materials, the study finds.
It says that woven fabrics have a very different structure from surgical masks. "We compare the structures of woven fabrics and surgical masks. Surgical masks are meshes of long, thin fibres, with diameters of a few micrometres to ten micrometres. However, fabrics are different; they are woven from cotton (or polyester, silk, etc) yarn."
The cotton yarn is a few hundred micrometres thick and is composed of cotton fibres, each of an order of ten micrometres thick. These fibres are twisted into yarns, which are, in turn, woven into the fabric.
"This two-length scale (fibre and yarn) hierarchical structure of fabrics is known to affect the fluid flow through them, which has been studied in the context of laundry. However, there has been little effort to study its effect in the context of particle filtration," the study adds.
The researchers found that for particles with a diameter of 1.5 μm, their estimated efficiency is in the range 2.5 per cent–10 per cent. The low efficiency is due to most of the airflow being channelled through relatively large (tens of micrometres across) inter-yarn pores in woven masks.
