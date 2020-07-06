Why cloud kitchen business in India may grow 5 times in 5 years

“The shift in the consumer behavior we’re seeing has given us a belief that in the coming two or three quarters we’ll be at a different level if we can capitalise on the change in consumer buying behaviour and an evolved market," said Vikrant Shitole, chief executive officer of home-cooked meals platform Homelynow. The Mumbai-based business has experienced that among all the people ordering during the lockdown, 90% of them have been new retail customers although corporate orders have taken a hit due to office closures across India. Applications to join Homelynow’s team of more than 48 cooks have risen too, Shitole said, as people look for additional or secondary income sources.