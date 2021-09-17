NEW DELHI : Fiscal pressures faced by central and state governments are casting a shadow over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s 45th meeting currently under way in Lucknow where states’ revenue shortfall is set to be the focus of discussions. Numbers show that states’ demand for the Centre to continue compensating them for their GST revenue shortfall for another five years beyond 2022 is hard to meet.

Data show that the total amount borrowed by the Centre in FY21 and what is likely to be borrowed in this fiscal amounts to ₹2.68 trillion. To service and repay this debt, the GST compensation cess levied on items such as luxury cars, aerated drinks and tobacco will have to be continued beyond 2022.

In the April-June period of this fiscal, ₹24,636 crore has been collected as GST compensation cess. At this rate, it might take about close to three years to repay just the principal of the funds borrowed to part finance GST compensation requirement in FY21 and FY22. Further, compensation needs to be paid in the April to June period of FY23 as well.

Given the need to collect the cess has already spilled over to several years beyond 2022—when the current legal obligation of the Central government to make good states’ GST revenue shortfall ends—arriving at a deal to further extend GST compensation to states beyond next June would be a long shot, explained a person privy to the discussions between central and state governments.

“States will continue to demand GST compensation for another five years. But there is little clarity on how to finance this," said the person.

As per Centre’s estimates, the GST compensation requirement this fiscal is set to scale ₹2.7 trillion. In FY21, a total of ₹2.01 trillion was paid to states financed in part by cess collection and in part by debt.

Finance ministry said in a tweet that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started the meeting of the council this morning.

