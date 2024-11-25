Why is controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on police radar and put under house arrest?

Police on Sunday placed Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest and restricted his movement, along with that of his disciples, to prevent any disruption during the conference organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, an official told PTI.

In response to the police action, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Dasna temple premises.

In a statement, Narsinghanand charged that many inlcuding Raza, “take the Hindus' gentlemanliness as a weakness”.

ACP, Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, said that the movement of Yati and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Narsinghanand had on Friday urged the Hindu community to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

Earlier, in a video message, the controversial leader Yati Narsinghanand, who is involved in several cases, urged Hindu society not to repeat the "mistake" of the Shaheen Bagh movement and to unite against what he referred to as "Islamic Jihadists."

A conference was organized by cleric Tauqeer Raz on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"If even now we do not oppose the Jihadis, then like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kashmir, Afghanistan, Iran, Arab, we will lose everything and be finished off from India too," Yati Narsinghanand said.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said since the matter pertained to Delhi, he would have no objection to permitting Yati and his disciples to cross the border if they are allowed by authorities there.