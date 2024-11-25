Why is controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on police radar and put under house arrest?

Police placed Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest to prevent disruption during a Muslim cleric's conference in Delhi. In response, Narsinghanand and his followers recited the Hanuman Chalisa, asserting their opposition to perceived threats from Islamic groups.

Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
In response to the police action, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises. (Photo by Sakib ali /Hindustan Times) (Representative Image) (File)
In response to the police action, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises. (Photo by Sakib ali /Hindustan Times) (Representative Image) (File)

Police on Sunday placed Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest and restricted his movement, along with that of his disciples, to prevent any disruption during the conference organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, an official told PTI.

Also Read: Mohammed Zubair faces FIR over tweet concerning Yati Narsinghanand. Here’s what happened

In response to the police action, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Dasna temple premises.

In a statement, Narsinghanand charged that many inlcuding Raza, “take the Hindus' gentlemanliness as a weakness”. 

ACP, Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, said that the movement of Yati and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Also Read: Congress alleges PM Modi’s ‘wealth to Muslims’ jab is ‘hate speech’. Here’s what the MCC say about this offence?

Narsinghanand had on Friday urged the Hindu community to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

Earlier, in a video message, the controversial leader Yati Narsinghanand, who is involved in several cases, urged Hindu society not to repeat the "mistake" of the Shaheen Bagh movement and to unite against what he referred to as "Islamic Jihadists."

Also Read: Maharashtra news: 21 police injured in clash over Hindu seer’s ‘burn effigies of Muhammad’ remark; 1,200 booked

A conference was organized by cleric Tauqeer Raz on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"If even now we do not oppose the Jihadis, then like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kashmir, Afghanistan, Iran, Arab, we will lose everything and be finished off from India too," Yati Narsinghanand said.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said since the matter pertained to Delhi, he would have no objection to permitting Yati and his disciples to cross the border if they are allowed by authorities there.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The police’s proactive measures reflect rising tensions between religious communities in India.
  • Yati Narsinghanand’s rhetoric highlights the use of religious sentiments to mobilize support.
  • The situation underscores the complexities of freedom of speech versus public safety in a diverse society.

