The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi was on a rise because the state government had started testing extensively, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The national capital has so far reported 3,515 coronavirus cases. In Delhi, the state government conducted 2,300 tests for 1 million people, which was way higher than the national average, Kejriwal said.

"Our aim is to test more number of people, so that we can detect coronavirus positive patients and start proper treatment," Kejriwal added. The national capital showed one of the best recovery rates in the fight against coronavirus disease. As many as 1,094 people were discharged from hospitals, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

Plasma therapy has showed positive results on critical COVID-19 patients, said Kejriwal. The first patient who was administered plasma therapy in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital recovered from the disease, Kejriwal said in a briefing today. The patient got discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

“We administered plasma therapy to a few patients. The first one among them was discharged after he made recovery. He was critical and in ICU, but was discharged. Initial results of the therapy are good," Kejriwal added.

The Centre has allowed Delhi to perform clinical trail of plasma therapy on critically ill patients and it would continue in the state, he said. Several patients who have now recovered have agreed to donate their plasma for further treatment.

"I feel happy that around 1,100 people who have recovered in Delhi, we are getting in touch with them. Almost all of them are ready to donate plasma. I thank all those who have recovered and donating their plasma," he stated.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said that around 40 buses were leaving from Delhi to Kota to bring back students stranded in the Rajasthan town. "Today, around 40 buses from Delhi are leaving for Kota, Rajasthan. I am hoping that by tomorrow these buses will come back," Kejriwal said. The Centre last week allowed to start inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and others.

Considering the hardships of people during COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi government has decided to provide 10 kg ration to every person this month. Kejriwal also urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help the needy people in their respective areas.

India is currently under a 40-day-nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of deadly coronavirus which has infected over 35,000 people in the country.

