Why covid-19 treatment is an urgent need for early infection? Despite recovery rate among covid-19 patients is as high as 93.09% in countries like India, scientists have said that there is an urgent need of covid-19 treatments for people with early infection.

According to a paper published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Saturday, despite experiencing only mild symptoms early in infection, many covid-19 patients progress to severe disease that leads to hospitalization. Some also will experience lengthy recoveries and develop long-lasting fatigue, mental impairment and problems with heart and lung function.

Main author of the paper Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said that treating people early in the course of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, would speed their recovery, reduce the likelihood that they develop severe outcomes and reduce demand on the healthcare system.

While several treatments such as remdesivir and dexamethasone are either available or in development for severe covid-19, interventions that can be administered early during the course of infection to prevent disease progression and longer-term complications are urgently needed, the authors said.

The paper highlighted that studies are underway to assess whether existing antivirals can be repurposed for early treatment. Scientists also are exploring the effectiveness of early treatment with therapies that specifically target SARS-CoV-2, such as convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies.

Investigators also are exploring strategies to deliver therapies by alternative routes than by intravenous infusion, such as by inhalation or intramuscular injection.

“Continued research is needed to refine current treatment candidates and develop new drugs, and treatments will need to be administered easily and made available widely at low cost, according to the authors," the authors said.

The article also highlighted the need to design novel antiviral treatment approaches akin to successful efforts for hepatitis C virus and HIV. Such approaches could be helpful against future emergent viruses as well.

The number of covid-19 cases continues to increase in India. In the last 24 hours, about 41,100 persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in the country. With this the total tally of covid-19 cases reached 88,32,504 as on Sunday.

India’s present active caseload of 4,79,216 consists of just 5.44% of India’s Total Positive Cases. 15 States/UTs have cases per million lower than India (6,387), the union health ministry said.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 82.87% of the new cases, the government said.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new cases yesterday, according to the union health ministry.

At least 85.01% of the 447 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. The toll touched 1,30,661 as on Sunday.

At least 23.5% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 105 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 96 and 53 new deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.

21 States/UTs have death per million lower than National Average of 94.

In the last 24 hours, India also registered 42,156 new recoveries which has led to a further contraction of the Active Caseload. India’s present active caseload of 4,79,216 consists of just 5.44% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

15 States/UTs have cases per million lower than India (6,387). New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.09% today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,05,728. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases that is steadily increasing presently stands at 77,26,512, the union health ministry said in a statement.

