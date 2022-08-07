What NTA said:

“Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres if CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday (Friday). It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-complaince/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," NTA had said in its statement on 6 August.