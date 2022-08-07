The CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for the first shift on 5 August was postponed at 20 exam centres, while the exam scheduled for the second shift on 5 August was postponed at 30 exam centres.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing new dates as August 24 to 28 for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, a lot of people are seeking answers to what and why exactly this happened.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing new dates as August 24 to 28 for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, a lot of people are seeking answers to what and why exactly this happened.
Following the cancellations of exams at 53 centres in the country, the NTA on 6 August initiated action against the exam centres for non-compliance of protocols.
Following the cancellations of exams at 53 centres in the country, the NTA on 6 August initiated action against the exam centres for non-compliance of protocols.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from Shift 1 and Shift 2 at many centres were cancelled by the NTA on 5 August. All centres cited technical glitches, while parents of candidates alleged the exams were cancelled without prior notice which left the students in a state of confusion.
So what exactly happened?
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from Shift 1 and Shift 2 at many centres were cancelled by the NTA on 5 August. All centres cited technical glitches, while parents of candidates alleged the exams were cancelled without prior notice which left the students in a state of confusion.
The CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for the first shift on 5 August was postponed at 20 exam centres. While, exam scheduled for the second shift on 5 August was postponed at 30 exam centres. The first shift exam of August 4 was postponed to 12-14 August at a few exam centres.
The CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for the first shift on 5 August was postponed at 20 exam centres. While, exam scheduled for the second shift on 5 August was postponed at 30 exam centres. The first shift exam of August 4 was postponed to 12-14 August at a few exam centres.
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 saw technical glitches on both days – 4-5 August – as the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm. Though the exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm. On 5 August, the first shift of CUET UG started half an hour late again due to technical glitches.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 saw technical glitches on both days – 4-5 August – as the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm. Though the exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm. On 5 August, the first shift of CUET UG started half an hour late again due to technical glitches.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Why this technical glitch?
After review the situation on 5 August, NTA came to the conclusion that some of the centres failed to comply with the existing protocols.
Why this technical glitch?
After review the situation on 5 August, NTA came to the conclusion that some of the centres failed to comply with the existing protocols.
What NTA said:
“Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres if CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday (Friday). It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-complaince/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," NTA had said in its statement on 6 August.
“Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres if CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday (Friday). It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-complaince/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," NTA had said in its statement on 6 August.
As students tensed over the exams' uncertainty, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on 7 August took to Twitter and said "In place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates (who couldn't appear) will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh admit card will be issued well before the date of examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What 's next?
As students tensed over the exams' uncertainty, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on 7 August took to Twitter and said "In place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates (who couldn't appear) will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh admit card will be issued well before the date of examination.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates.
The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates.
The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.
The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.