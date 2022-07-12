Why data privacy has become a nightmare for Indian startups

A digital service provider faces serious consequences for not complying with a Section 91 notice. In a blog post, Delhi-based lawyer Abhinav Sekhri explains how Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud business in the country got into serious trouble last year. Alibaba had earned less than $2,000 from hosting the website of an allegedly fraudulent enterprise. But because it hadn’t adequately responded to the data demand of the police team investigating the website, its bank account was frozen. The cloud operations were “virtually at a standstill" before Alibaba got interim relief from India’s Supreme Court on a third hearing date in November, Sekhri writes. To think that Razorpay could gave gotten itself a quick court order against the Delhi Police’s notice is wishful thinking, divorced from the reality of doing business in the country.